Ukraine War Update: Zelenskyy would say no to NATO membership for ceasefire

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Ditching NATO aspirations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security. He also repeated his call for direct talks with Vladimir Putin. Once a ceasefire is reached, Zelenskyy would be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatist.

Biological attack warning

"Putin's back is against the wall and now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true," President Biden said at a Business Roundtable event. "They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those." Biden also warns of cyberattacks by Moscow, saying they are "part of Russia's playbook."

Commodity watch

The Wall Street Journal reports that support for an EU ban on the purchase of Russian oil is growing inside the bloc, though an embargo is far from locked in yet and a quick decision isn't likely. Meanwhile, the world's largest agricultural companies, like Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), are continuing to sell seeds and handle crops in Russia, saying humanitarian concerns about food security trump other considerations. Other companies, like oil majors and fast-food chains have recently pulled out or paused their operations there.

