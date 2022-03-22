Biocomposites inks distribution pact with Zimmer Biomet for new genex bone graft substitute

Mar. 22, 2022 5:04 AM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Biocomposites, an international medical devices company has entered into a multi-year agreement with Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to exclusively distribute genex Bone Graft Substitute with its new mixing system and delivery options in the U.S. orthopaedic market.
  • genex is a catalyst for bone healing, it complements the body's natural healing processes and encourages normal bone structure.
  • genex Bone Graft Substitute is a biphasic composite of exceptional purity that is specifically formulated to restore strong healthy bone within a clinically relevant timeframe.
  • As part of the pact, genex has been upgraded for the U.S market to include a new closed-mixing system, to shorten preparation time and extend working time.
  • In addition, it includes a more comprehensive set of delivery options added to allow a surgeon to inject, mold or prepare beads in accordance with their chosen technique.
