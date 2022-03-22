Huya Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.16 beats by $0.07, revenue of $440.8M misses by $13.66M

Mar. 22, 2022 5:07 AM ETHUYA Inc. (HUYA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Huya press release (NYSE:HUYA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.16 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $440.8M (-3.8% Y/Y) misses by $13.66M.
  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of $1,719.7M, compared with RMB11,119.6 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 7.4% to 85.4 million from 79.5 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Total number of paying users of Huya Live in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.6 million, compared with 6.0 million in the same period of 2020.
