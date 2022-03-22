Nokia extends partnership with T-Mobile Polska in 10-year deal
Mar. 22, 2022 5:19 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) extended its partnership with T-Mobile Polska for including the modernization of the operator's existing radio network infrastructure and rollout of 5G services.
- Under the 10-year agreement, Nokia will increase its share in T-Mobile's network to 50% with deployment already underway.
- Nokia will supply T-Mobile Polska with its latest AirScale equipment portfolio including Single RAN, AirScale base stations, and 5G Massive MIMO antennas for indoor and outdoor coverage.
- Nokia will also provide services, including digital deployment, technical support for operations and maintenance, as well as professional services.
- Last week, Nokia was initiated at Buy by Jefferies expecting a strong year for European telecom equipment.