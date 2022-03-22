Kennedy Wilson expands European urban logistics platform by $1.5B
Mar. 22, 2022 5:47 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) trades 2.9% higher premarket after it plans to expand its logistics platform by an additional $1.5B focusing on acquiring and managing urban logistics properties across the UK, Ireland, and Spain.
- Kennedy Wilson's European logistics platform will continue to seek additional last-mile logistics investment opportunities, targeting total assets of up to $2.5B, up from an initial target of $1B.
- Kennedy Wilson has 20% ownership in the platform and earns fees as manager.
- In the past 15-months, The Kennedy Wilson team has acquired more than 80 last-mile urban distribution centers, including deals under offer, and developed a strong pipeline of future opportunities.
- "The considerable growth of e-commerce continues to drive strong tenant demand from businesses expanding their distribution networks by occupying logistics properties with last mile delivery capabilities in city centers," Head of Investment, Europe Fiona D’Silva commented.