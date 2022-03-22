New York Mortgage Trust provides strategic investment to tech platform, AlphaFlow

Mar. 22, 2022 6:06 AM ETNew York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

A pink piggy Bank stands on a bright red background with a shadow. Horizontal photography

Borislav/iStock via Getty Images

  • AlphaFlow, technology platform for institutional investment in real estate debt, announced a minority equity investment from New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT).
  • In recent years, AlphaFlow has worked with NYMT for providing the latter with access to private real estate lenders across the country, particularly in the business purpose loan-space.
  • Currently, AlphaFlow plans to use the new funds to enhance its core product and launch a new financing platform this summer.
  • Other notable investors in this funding include Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures, Rebel Fund, and Gaingels.
  • NYMT shares trading 1.1% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.