New York Mortgage Trust provides strategic investment to tech platform, AlphaFlow
Mar. 22, 2022 6:06 AM ETNew York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AlphaFlow, technology platform for institutional investment in real estate debt, announced a minority equity investment from New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT).
- In recent years, AlphaFlow has worked with NYMT for providing the latter with access to private real estate lenders across the country, particularly in the business purpose loan-space.
- Currently, AlphaFlow plans to use the new funds to enhance its core product and launch a new financing platform this summer.
- Other notable investors in this funding include Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures, Rebel Fund, and Gaingels.
- NYMT shares trading 1.1% higher premarket.