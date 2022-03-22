Armada Hoffler Properties CFO retires, internal officer promoted to new CFO

Mar. 22, 2022 6:12 AM ETArmada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Armada Hoffler Properties' (NYSE:AHH) CFO Michael O'Hara resigned his title in preparation for his planned retirement from the company after his 25-years tenure.
  • The company announced that Matthew Barnes-Smith, EVP Finance, will assume the CFO role as per the company's strategic succession plan; he has been mentored by Mr. O'Hara for the past 18 months.
  • Mr. O'Hara will continue with the company through the end of the year with his primary duty being the oversight of the company's major investments at Harbor Point in Baltimore, Maryland, as well as assisting with any remaining transition matters.
