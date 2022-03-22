Canadian Pacific and TCRC-T&E reaches binding arbitration agreement and returns to work
Mar. 22, 2022 6:14 AM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has reached an agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) – Train and Engine Negotiating Committee to enter into binding arbitration.
- CP President and CEO Keith Creel said, "This agreement enables us to return to work effective noon Tuesday local time to resume our essential services for our customers and the North American supply chain."
- The company will immediately begin to resume normal train operations across Canada as soon as possible.
- TCRC represents approximately 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, train and yard workers across Canada.
- Since the start of 2022, CP shares have grown ~12% and it is currently trading at $80.42, near to its 52-week high of $83.07.
