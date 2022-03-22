Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles from April 1 - CNBC

Mar. 22, 2022 6:26 AM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Geneva Auto Show Press Days 2017

Harold Cunningham/Getty Images News

  • Due to an increase in the prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and other precious metals, Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by 2% - 2.5%, based on individual model and variant, from April 1 - CNBC.
  • Management comments: "While the company has initiated actions to absorb a significant portion of the increased costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion via a minimised price hike."
  • The company reported double-digit sales growth of 27% Y/Y to 73,875 units in February. Passenger vehicle sales grew 47% Y/Y to 39,981 units.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.