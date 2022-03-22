Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles from April 1 - CNBC
Mar. 22, 2022 6:26 AM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Due to an increase in the prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and other precious metals, Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by 2% - 2.5%, based on individual model and variant, from April 1 - CNBC.
- Management comments: "While the company has initiated actions to absorb a significant portion of the increased costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion via a minimised price hike."
- The company reported double-digit sales growth of 27% Y/Y to 73,875 units in February. Passenger vehicle sales grew 47% Y/Y to 39,981 units.