Okta investigating claims from hacker data breach, believes snapshots not latest: Reuters

Mar. 22, 2022 6:29 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

cyber security concept, data protection and secured internet access

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

  • After hackers posted screenshots showing what they claimed was its internal company environment, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd McKinnon released a statement on his Twitter handle indicating that it is investigating claims of customer data breach.
  • The screenshots were posted by a group of ransom-seeking hackers known as LAPSUS$ on their Telegram channel late Monday, cited Reuters.
  • The Twitter statement reveals that the screenshots shared online could be connected to a late January 2022 event when the company detected an attempt to compromise the account of a third party customer support engineer working for one of its sub-processors; the matter was then investigated and contained by the sub-processor.
  • McKinnon states, "Based on our investigation to date, there is no evidence of ongoing malicious activity beyond the activity detected in January."
  • In reaction to the matter, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince today said, "We are resetting the @okta credentials of any employees who've changed their passwords in the last 4 months, out of abundance of caution. We've confirmed no compromise. Okta is one layer of security. Given they may have an issue we're evaluating alternatives for that layer."
  • While a hack at Okta could have major consequences for many companies, the hacker group claims "ONLY on Okta customers".
  • OKTA shares currently trading 7.5% down premarket after closing yesterday's trade at ~3% drop; Since the first breach was reported on Jan.21, 2022, OKTA shares have reported a 10% fall.
