Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as rates continue to rise

The stock market is trading cautiously Tuesday with selling still hitting Treasury bonds, pushing yields higher.

The S&P (SP500) +0.5%, Dow (DJI) +0.5% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.5% are higher.

The 10-year Treasury yield up 5 basis points to 2.37% and the 2-year up 5 basis points to 2.18%.

The 2s10s spread is now below 20 basis points for the first time this cycle, with the 2-year yield above 2% for the first time since 2019.

"A curve inversion tells us one thing and one thing only: that markets expect longer-term CB policy rates to be lower than near-term policy rates," money manager and bond expert Tom Graff tweeted. "So w/ the 3yr > 10yr, market is saying that 3yr avg ff > 10yr, hence implying the Fed cuts rates sometime in that period."

Yesterday, Fed Chairman Jay Powell sounded even more hawkish than his press conference, indicating a willingness for a half-point rate hike.

Powell "triggered a reappraisal in the future path of monetary policy, with Fed funds futures pricing an additional 186bps of hikes this year (on top of the 25bps we saw last week), which would take the total tightening this year beyond 200bps if realized, and implies a +50bp hike at some point this year," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

Goldman Sachs now expects two 50-basis-point hikes in May and June.

"Powell said that the Fed would 'move to more restrictive levels if that is what is required to restore price stability,'" UBS' Paul Donovan wrote. "That implies the possibility (not the certainty) of deliberately pushing growth below trend."

"This is where recession risks come in. The global economy has significant structural change, and US economic data is notably less reliable today. Delicately positioning the US economy below trend, but above recession, would be harder than in the past."

See the stocks making the biggest moves this morning.