J. Jill Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.18, revenue of $145.15M beats by $3.15M
Mar. 22, 2022 6:49 AM ETJ.Jill, Inc. (JILL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- J. Jill press release (NYSE:JILL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $145.15M (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.15M.
- Total company comparable sales, which includes comparable store and direct to consumer sales, increased by 19.7%.
- Direct to consumer net sales were down 8.8% over 2020 driven by lower markdown sales and represented 52.1% of total net sales.
- CEO comment: “As we move into fiscal 2022, we are pleased with our performance to date, and we enter the year building on the disciplines we have established, particularly with regard to inventory and expense management. Looking ahead, our focus will remain on driving profitable growth while introducing new customers to our relevant and compelling brand and products.”