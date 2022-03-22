Oppenheimer launches intuitive wealth management technology platform to enhance advisor-client relationship
Mar. 22, 2022 6:50 AM ETOppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer & Co. , a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) announced the launch of the Investor Gateway, an interconnected and intuitive wealth management technology platform.
- The company recently completed the buildout of the Investor Gateway, which allows clients to seamlessly open new accounts, and includes a data-gathering process that navigates and enhances the delivery of service capabilities and improves the overall client experience.
- The new platform has been achieved in strategic partnership with InvestCloud, a global fintech firm specializing in the digital transformation of the financial industry, and one of the leading providers of digital platforms for wealth management and asset management firms.
- The platform enhances advisor-client portal to deliver holistic end-to-end wealth management platform that empowers advisor-client relationships.
- This initiative amplifies Oppenheimer's strengths in supplying the technology-enabled solutions to the firm's financial advisors and other professionals.