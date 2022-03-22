Oppenheimer launches intuitive wealth management technology platform to enhance advisor-client relationship

Mar. 22, 2022 6:50 AM ETOppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Oppenheimer & Co. , a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) announced the launch of the Investor Gateway, an interconnected and intuitive wealth management technology platform.
  • The company recently completed the buildout of the Investor Gateway, which allows clients to seamlessly open new accounts, and includes a data-gathering process that navigates and enhances the delivery of service capabilities and improves the overall client experience.
  • The new platform has been achieved in strategic partnership with InvestCloud, a global fintech firm specializing in the digital transformation of the financial industry, and one of the leading providers of digital platforms for wealth management and asset management firms.
  • The platform enhances advisor-client portal to deliver holistic end-to-end wealth management platform that empowers advisor-client relationships.
  • This initiative amplifies Oppenheimer's strengths in supplying the technology-enabled solutions to the firm's financial advisors and other professionals.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.