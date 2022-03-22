NICE brings digital customer experiences to Singapore with the launch of CXone

Mar. 22, 2022 7:00 AM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) trading 1.57% up PM on the launch of a digital customer experience platform, CXone in Singapore, enabling companies in the Asia Pacific region to eliminate friction and deliver customized, connected, digital-first customer service.
  • The platform is supported by a dedicated local infrastructure team to accelerate organizations of all sizes and all verticals in their digital and cloud transformation.
  • The platform provides the most comprehensive, digital-first, omnichannel offering in the CCaaS market, as the first and only platform unifying best-in-class omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce optimization, automation, and artificial intelligence on an open cloud foundation.
  • The company's commitment to driving a frictionless future through CXone is in direct alignment with Singapore Digital, the country’s initiative to embrace digital innovation at a national level, making Singapore a natural frontier for collaboration.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.