NICE brings digital customer experiences to Singapore with the launch of CXone
Mar. 22, 2022 7:00 AM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) trading 1.57% up PM on the launch of a digital customer experience platform, CXone in Singapore, enabling companies in the Asia Pacific region to eliminate friction and deliver customized, connected, digital-first customer service.
- The platform is supported by a dedicated local infrastructure team to accelerate organizations of all sizes and all verticals in their digital and cloud transformation.
- The platform provides the most comprehensive, digital-first, omnichannel offering in the CCaaS market, as the first and only platform unifying best-in-class omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce optimization, automation, and artificial intelligence on an open cloud foundation.
- The company's commitment to driving a frictionless future through CXone is in direct alignment with Singapore Digital, the country’s initiative to embrace digital innovation at a national level, making Singapore a natural frontier for collaboration.