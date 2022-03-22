GDS Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.09, revenue of $343.24M beats by $4.2M
Mar. 22, 2022 7:03 AM ETGDS Holdings Limited (GDS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- GDS Holdings press release (NASDAQ:GDS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $343.24M (+34.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.2M.
- Shares +5.48% PM.
- Outlook: For the full year of 2022, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB9,320 million to RMB9,680 million, implying a year-on-year increase of between approximately 19.2% to 23.8%; and its Adjusted EBITDA to be between RMB4,285 million to RMB4,450 million, implying a year-on-year increase of between approximately 15.7% to 20.2%. In addition, the Company expects capex to be around RMB12,000 million for the full year of 2022.