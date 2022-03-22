FreightCar America GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.18, revenue of $75.02M beats by $8.02M
Mar. 22, 2022 7:03 AM ETFreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FreightCar America press release (NASDAQ:RAIL): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $75.02M (+23.8% Y/Y) beats by $8.02M.
- 2022 delivery outlook raised from between 2,350 and 2,650 railcars to between 2,600 and 2,900 railcars, versus 1,731 deliveries in FY2021.
- CEO comment: “The Company is on track to double its annual railcar production capacity to between 4,000 to 5,000 railcars during 2023, which we expect to be well timed with an increase in the railcar demand cycle. FreightCar America is now extremely well positioned for growth, and we are anticipating solid performance, starting in the first quarter of 2022. We believe that our performance in 2022 will demonstrate the true potential for the business.”