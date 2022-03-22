Canada Goose launches JV with Sazaby League for Japanese market expansion
Mar. 22, 2022 7:10 AM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) and longstanding partner Sazaby League entered into an agreement to create JV Canada Goose Japan, with plans to accelerate DTC expansion, including retail stores.
- Effective April, existing distribution will be assumed by the JV wherein each partner will own 50%; current distribution includes a permanent Canada Goose retail store in Tokyo, a national e-Commerce site, as well as wholesale points of distribution across the country.
- This agreement will replace an exclusive national distributor arrangement between the two companies.
- The new operating model is expected to significantly increase revenue and gross profit per unit from the existing business.
- Canada Goose Japan is also expected to generate C$60M - C$65M in FY23 total revenue, almost double the contribution from this market in FY22.