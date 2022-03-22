Pfizer to deliver up to 4 million COVID-19 treatment courses to UNICEF

Mar. 22, 2022

  • On Tuesday, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced an agreement with UNICEF to supply up to 4 million treatment courses of Paxlovid, its oral COVID-19 treatment.
  • The deliveries expected to start in April 2022 will be available for 95 low- and middle-income countries subject to regulatory authorization. The financial terms of the deal were not released.
  • The supplies will continue throughout 2022 for the group of countries home to about 53% of the world’s population, Pfizer (PFE) said.
  • While the treatment will be available for low- and lower-middle-income countries at the not-for-profit price, upper-middle-income countries will access it based on the company’s tiered pricing approach.
  • Paxlovid — a combination of protease inhibitor nirmatrelvir and older antiviral ritonavir – is expected to generate about $22B of sales for Pfizer (PFE) in 2022, according to company forecasts.
