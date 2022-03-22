Kaixin Auto skyrockets on new energy logistics vehicles order from Beijing Bujia
Mar. 22, 2022 7:21 AM ETKaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) rallies 30% higher premarket after it signed a sales order for 5K new energy logistics vehicles with Beijing Bujia Technology.
- Bujia, leading automobile logistics service provider in China, will be ordering a total of RMB 1B RMB (or $156M) worth of new energy vehicles from Kaixin in 2022 and 2023.
- The sales order is the initial implementation of the 10K-unit intentional order reached between Kaixin and Bujia in 2021.
- Its service platform carries 6,490 automobile transportation lines with a capacity of 22K vehicles.
- "The business model of Kaixin's new energy vehicles department is to establish strategic partnerships with platforms that have big sales potentials and to make customized production according to customer needs. Therefore, Bujia is not a mere customer," general manager of Kaixin's new energy vehicle business department Mr. Wu Liang commented.