Ondas Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.44 beats by $0.05, revenue of $2.91M misses by $0.54M
Mar. 22, 2022 7:22 AM ETOndas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ondas Holdings press release (NASDAQ:ONDS): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.44 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $2.91M (+34.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.54M.
- CEO comment: "We entered 2022 with strong momentum across both business units. Investments in our technology platforms and business development activities are providing value to customers and creating traction in the field. Ondas Networks is preparing for significant revenue growth in the coming quarters driven by expected 900 MHz network deployments with our rail customers. At American Robotics, we are seeing strong customer engagement as we introduce the Scout System™ into new industrial end markets. We expect successful field operations with multiple franchise customers, setting the stage for initial fleet orders of our Scout System™ in 2022. Overall, we ended the year with a strong balance sheet, including more than $40 million in cash, which we believe provides us ample runaway to execute on our growth strategy."