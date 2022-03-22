Lantern Pharma board extends existing share repurchase program
Mar. 22, 2022 7:29 AM ETLantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) board authorized an extension through July 31, 2022 of Lantern's existing share repurchase program to acquire up to $7M of its stock.
- Since program initiation in November 2021, 475,157 shares have been repurchased.
- Total expenditures for share repurchases from the time of initiation of the program through Mar. 21, 2022 were ~$3.4M, including purchase fees.
- The company is authorized to purchase up to an additional $3.6M of stock post the repurchase program.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, Lantern had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of ~$70.7M.