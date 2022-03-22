Lantern Pharma board extends existing share repurchase program

Mar. 22, 2022 7:29 AM ETLantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) board authorized an extension through July 31, 2022 of Lantern's existing share repurchase program to acquire up to $7M of its stock.
  • Since program initiation in November 2021, 475,157 shares have been repurchased.
  • Total expenditures for share repurchases from the time of initiation of the program through Mar. 21, 2022 were ~$3.4M, including purchase fees.
  • The company is authorized to purchase up to an additional $3.6M of stock post the repurchase program.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2021, Lantern had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of ~$70.7M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.