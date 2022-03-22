Orphazyme pulls European marketing application for lead candidate
Mar. 22, 2022 7:33 AM ETOrphazyme A/S (ORPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Danish biotech, Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) announced on Tuesday that the company decided to withdraw the European Marketing Authorization Application for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC).
- The decision followed a negative Trend Vote issued by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ahead of a final vote scheduled for later this month.
- In addition, Orphazyme (ORPH) said that the company plans to request a Type C Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Q2 2022 as it continues to pursue the resubmission of the New Drug Application (NDA) following its rejection for NPC last year. Orphazyme (ORPH) ADRs have lost ~9% in the pre-market.
- On Monday, after the close, the company disclosed that the delisting of its American Depositary Shares started. It has filed a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the delisting is expected to become effective on March 31.