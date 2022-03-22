Buzzfeed reports Q4 results
Mar. 22, 2022 7:36 AM ETBuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Buzzfeed press release (NASDAQ:BZFD): Q4 Net income of $41.57M.
- Revenue of $145.72M (+18.4% Y/Y) beats by $12.46M.
- CEO comment: We became the first publicly traded digital media company, delivered double-digit growth in revenues and profits, and completed the acquisitions of HuffPost and Complex Networks – both of which are already making important contributions to the company’s financial performance. We believe in the internet as a force for good and a catalyst for growth. We are working together with the tech platforms to create sustainable models for good content to thrive. We've made real progress in this area, but we see significant room to strengthen the attribution models around premium content in a way that benefits both platforms and content creators. And we are confident in our ability to lead the industry forward as we execute against our long-term growth plans.”