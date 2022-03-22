Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock is dipping 5.6% in premarket trading after Wedbush Securities analyst Davide Chiaverini downgraded the stock to Underperform from Neutral. Delinquency trends on recent 2021 vintage securitizations appear to be deteriorating at a faster pace than 2018, 2019, and 2020 vintages, he said in a note to clients.

Upstart (UPST) doesn't make loans itself, but provides U.S. financial institutions with an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform. "The company has yet to operate through a true recession, which means its underwriting model has yet to be battle-tested," Chiaverini wrote.

Weakening delinquency trends, along with macro and geopolitical risks "could lead to waning appetite from Upstart's (UPST) credit buyers and the securitization market," the analyst said.

He lowers his price target to $75 from $110, based on 20x 2026 EPS estimate discounted back to 2023 at 10% per year.

Note that at March 11, SA's Quant rating warned that Upstart (UPST) was at risk of performing poorly on decelerating momentum and valuation.

Chiaverini's Underperform rating clashes with the average Wall Street rating and the average SA Author rating, both at Buy.

Earlier this month, SA contributor On the Pulse sees opportunities for Upstart (UPST) to grow in the auto loan origination market.