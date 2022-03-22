Farmland Partners expands Illinois farm portfolio with new purchase
Mar. 22, 2022 7:44 AM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- After its yesterday's purchase of corn and soybean farm in Rock Island County, Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) further expanded its presence in Illinois with the acquisition of a corn and soybean farm in Edgar County.
- The property was purchased for $910K and will be leased back to the seller for the remainder of the year.
- "This tract adjoins other farmland owned by the company, and its addition should enable us to lease a large swath of nearly contiguous land at a premium rental rate in the future," Chairman and CEO Paul Pittman commented.
- FPI now owns ~1,180 acres of high-quality farmland around the new property; it owns 187 farms in the state, spanning 38,212 acres across 20 counties.