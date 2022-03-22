Air Liquide sees hydrogen turnover tripling to €6B by 2035
Mar. 22, 2022 7:47 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUF), AIQUYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Air Liquide (AIQUF, AIQUY) -1.5% in Europe after outlining targets for sales growth and capital spending in the coming years, forecasting an average 5%-6% annual increase in sales and capex reaching ~€16B ($17.63B) through 2025.
- For 2022, the 5%-6% sales growth guidance is slightly below the consensus pulled by the company at 6.2%.
- As one of the world's largest producers of hydrogen, the company also says it plans to at least triple its hydrogen turnover to reach more than €6B ($6.58B) and spend ~€8B in the low-carbon hydrogen supply chain by 2035.
- Air Liquide also expects its operating margin to improve by more than 160 basis points through 2025, with return on capital employed topping 10% starting in 2023.
- The company also aims to cut its emissions by a third by 2035, reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.
