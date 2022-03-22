Microsoft internal source code reportedly leaked by hackers

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has reportedly had some of its internal source code relating to its Azure DevOps leaked by hackers known as Lapsus$.
  • Lapsus$, the same group that hit Nvidia (NVDA), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Vodafone (VOD), Ubisoft and Mercado Libre (MELI), claimed that they successfully hacked Microsoft's DevOps server, according to Bleeping Computer. The group reportedly posted a screenshot of the code, which totaled 37 GB, to messaging app Telegram.
  • The post was soon taken down and replaced with a message that said it would be reposted later.
  • The Satya Nadella-led Microsoft (MSFT) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
  • Microsoft (MSFT) shares were fractionally higher in premarket trading on Tuesday to $299.43.
  • On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission said it requested more information from Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Microsoft (MSFT) about Microsoft's pending acquisition of the video game maker.
