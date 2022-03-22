Ferrari signs MoU with economic development institutes in Italy
Mar. 22, 2022 7:51 AM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) has reached a memorandum of understanding with the Italian economic development institutions for the environmentally-focused investments planned in technology and production.
- The luxury sports car maker said Italian Ministry of Economic Development(MISE), Invitalia and the Emilia-Romagna Region have agreed to provide support to its plan. To note, MISE contribution under the development contract could reach up to €106M towards the industrial projects, the company said.
- Ferrari's plan is to benefit the territory of Maranello and Modena, and will lead to the employment of 250 new hires.
- The plan is scheduled for release on June 16, 2022.
