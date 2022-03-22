Moderna targets COVID-19 with new combined vaccine candidate planned as annual booster
Mar. 22, 2022 7:53 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ahead of its Annual Vaccines Day this week, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) introduced a combination respiratory vaccine candidate called mRNA-1230.
- The company plans to design the candidate as an annual booster targeting SARS-CoV-2 virus, influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), three of the most significant viruses causing respiratory disease in older adults, according to the company.
- In addition, the COVID-19 vaccine maker announced a new vaccine candidate against the four endemic human coronaviruses (HCoVs), identified as HCoV-229E, -NL63, -OC43, and -HKU1.
- While HCoVs are not as widely known as other coronaviruses, they are a major cause of respiratory disease across the world, Moderna (MRNA) said, adding that HCoV-229E, -NL63, -OC43, and -HKU1 are responsible for nearly 10% – 30% of upper respiratory tract infections in adults.
With its Q4 2021 results, Moderna (MRNA) introduced a bivalent booster candidate called mRNA-1273.214 which combines a Omicron-specific booster shot with its well-known COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273.