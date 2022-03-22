Volatility ETFs & ETNs subside as VIX hits 100-day moving average

Volatility-based ETFs and ETNs subside once again in early market trading as the S&P 500 VIX Index (VIX) dropped down to the 23 handle, after it touched 37.8 the day Russia attacked Ukraine. Additionally, the index now sits right on top of its 100-day moving average.

As volatility in the market subsides, investors are approaching the financial space with more of a risk-on approach, forcing specific volatility funds to decline. See bellow funds that have been negatively affected:

Short Term Volatility Funds: The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY).

Medium Term Volatility Funds: The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) and ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM).

Leveraged Volatility Funds: The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY).

Daily price action: VXX -1.8%, VIXY -2%, VXZ -1.6%, VIXM -1.6%, and UVXY -2.7%.

The VIX now trades lower for the sixth day in a row, after also coming down in eight of the last ten sessions. Moreover, the volatility index is off 38.6% from when Russia invaded Ukraine back on Feb.24.

See below a year-to-date chart of the VIX and its recent dip down to its 100-day moving average, along with a greater insight into the above five funds using Seeking Alpha’s quantitative and fundamental metrics.