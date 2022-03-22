Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports same-property February occupancy of 50%

Mar. 22, 2022 8:05 AM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • In its recent operating trends update, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) same-property February occupancy of 50% led by a significant increase in demand during second half of the month.
  • Same-property February ADR levels beat 2019 by 25%; same-property February Room Revenue was much higher than forecasted as it was down only ~20% versus 2019 levels.
  • March occupancy is expected to exceed 60%, the highest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic; April occupancy is currently on pace to further improve from March.
  • The company is expecting Q1 ADR to materially exceed 2019 levels, and it is optimistic that pricing strength will continue throughout 2022.
  • Same-Property Q1 RevPAR is expected to be down less than 30% versus 2019, and its same-property Q1 Hotel EBITDA and Adj. EBITDA are are expected to exceed the high end of its earlier outlook.
  • The company also expects to see recovery in all of its urban markets as pent-up corporate demand is captured through group meetings and transient travel.
