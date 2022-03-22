Goldman Sachs now predicts half-point rate hikes in May and June

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell's pledge to move expeditiously in fighting inflation is prompting Goldman Sachs to raise its rate hike forecasts.

Chief Economist Jan Hatzius and team now predict two 50-basis-point hikes in May and June and then four 25-basis-point hikes at the remaining meetings of 2022. They also see three quarterly hikes in 2023, ending in Q3.

"The shift in wording from 'steadily' to 'expeditiously' today strikes us as significant, and changes in Fed communication like this usually happen for a reason," Hatzius wrote in a note.

He is keeping the forecast for the terminal rate at 3-3.25% and also still expects balance sheet reduction to start in May.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possibility that financial conditions could tighten more aggressively in response to a faster pace of Fed tightening both present downside risks to our new forecast of two 50bp rate hikes, though neither look like an obstacle at this point," he added.

Fed funds futures are now pricing in another 186 bps of rate hikes this year, on top of the 25 bps hike at the last meeting, according to Deutsche Bank. That would mean at least one 50 bps hike.

J.P. Morgan's Marko Kolanovic said he does not expect the 2s10s yield curve to invert this year, but if it did there would be that much market impact over the first 12 months.