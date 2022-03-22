Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) received some negative commentary from Wall Street on Tuesday, as Bank of America lowered its price target on the content delivery network company, citing several near-term risks to growth.

Analyst Tal Liani lowered his price target to $16 from $28, noting that shares have fell 20% since the company reported fourth-quarter results last month. That sharp downfall is attributed to a "challenged" content delivery network, or CDN, business, which makes up roughly 89% of Fastly's (FSLY) revenue.

With competition intensifying, as demonstrated by Fastly's forecast for just 14% year-over-year growth, the core business has issues going forward.

"We believe the secular pressure on CDN growth may continue to pressure Fastly in the foreseeable future, until the security or edge cloud businesses reach sufficient scale," Liani wrote in a note to clients.

Fastly (FSLY) shares were up slightly more than 1% to $16.78 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

In addition, it's unlikely that Fastly (FSLY) hits its 2025 revenue target via organic growth, the analyst noted, which would suggest that it may look to acquisitions to "bridge the gap," though Liania added that could bring execution risks into the picture.

Last month, Raymond James upgraded Fastly (FSLY) after the investment firm said shares "overreacted" to 2022 revenue guidance provided by management.