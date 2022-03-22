The ADRs of Dutch biotech, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), are trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after the company announced its Phase 3 ADAPT-SC study for subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod met the primary endpoint in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

The SC formulation of efgartigimod was based on ENHANZE drug delivery technology developed by the U.S.-based biopharma technology platform company, Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO).

The 110-patient study was designed to evaluate the noninferiority of SC efgartigimod compared to IV efgartigimod.

The trial met the primary endpoint with a statistically non-inferior total IgG reduction from baseline at Day 29 for SC efgartigimod compared to the IV formulation. The trial also met the additional key secondary endpoints.

The safety profile of SC efgartigimod was consistent with the Phase 3 ADAPT study, and the drug was generally well-tolerated. The commonest adverse events were found to be injection site reactions (ISRs) consistent with subcutaneously delivered biologics. All ISR were mild to moderate in severity and resolved over time, argenx (ARGX) said.

Based on the data, the company plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by end of 2022.

argenx (ARGX) has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Read more on the results of Phase 3 ADAPT trial for efgartigimod in gMG, as published in The Lancet Neurology.