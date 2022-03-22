Proterra signs multi-year battery supply agreement with The Shyft for electric delivery vans
- Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) trades 3.8% higher premarket after it announced a strategic, multi-year supply agreement with The Shyft (NASDAQ:SHYF) for powering their Blue Arc purpose-built electric delivery van and EV chassis with the former's industry-leading battery technology.
- The Blue Arc delivery van is a 100% battery-electric Class-3 commercial delivery vehicle designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets; Production of the first Blue Arc delivery vans is expected to commence by mid-2023.
- Proterra Powered battery systems are designed and manufactured in U.S. and have industry-leading energy density to meet the demands of commercial vehicle applications.
- The Proterra Powered H-Series battery system will provide the Blue Arc electric delivery van with an approximate range of 150 to 175 miles on a single charge with the opportunity to enhance range through expanded battery options.