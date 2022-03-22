Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) +1.1% pre-market after Truist upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $175 price target, raised from $165, saying the consumer products giant looks poised to "break away from the pack" this year, as investors are able to determine the companies that emerged stronger from the pandemic.

"Not only do we believe that PG has emerged stronger, but we also believe its focus on product superiority and consumers has accelerated migration to trusted brands over the past two years, [which] will enable the company to better navigate the current inflationary environment better than most," analyst William Chappell writes.

Chappell especially likes PG’s focus on product superiority, citing its goal set four years ago to have 75% of its portfolio deemed technically superior to the competitive set; he believes "the combination of a technically enhanced portfolio, a more brand-centric consumer base and a strong economy in PG's major markets will enable the company to pass off the pricing needed to offset higher costs with less demand elasticity than in prior cycles."

"As the consumer behavior patterns return to a ‘new normal,’ investors will once again be able to see PG’s operating momentum, and we believe the stock will therefore restart its period of outperformance," Chappell says.

Procter & Gamble, as well as other consumer products stocks, have been weak performers of late as investors worry about the impact of higher commodity costs.