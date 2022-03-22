Infosys agrees to acquire digital experience/marketing agency oddity
Mar. 22, 2022 8:28 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has agreed to acquire Germany-based digital experience and marketing agency, oddity.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close during in April 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
- oddity will become part of WONGDOODY, an Infosys company that offers creative and marketing services.
- With more than 300 digital experts located in Stuttgart, Berlin, Cologne, Belgrade, Shanghai and Taipei, oddity will help further strengthen Infosys' digital experience capabilities across Europe and Northeast Asia.
- Commenting on the deal, Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, "We find ourselves at the cusp of the next generation of the internet, the merging of the physical and virtual worlds. With this vision, we are excited to strengthen our experience and marketing skills with oddity, to deliver forward-thinking, holistic solutions at a global scale. With oddity's digital commerce and marketing knowledge as well as its metaverse-ready set-up, it is the perfect complement to Infosys' prowess in technological transformation."
- INFY +1.86% pre-market
