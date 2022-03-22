Outbrain expands strategic partnership with Microsoft
Mar. 22, 2022 8:32 AM ETOutbrain Inc. (OB), MSFTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) announced the expansion of its global partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) utilizing Microsoft Azure and encompassing business, technology and services.
- The expansion of the partnership will entail a multi-year Azure engagement to further enable the fast-paced innovation of Outbrain's media platform.
- Through a multi-year strategic partnership, Outbrain aims to leverage Azure to further its global expansion, accelerate development cycles and improve connectivity between advertisers and publishers, particularly with Outbrain’s programmatic bidders.
- "Over the course of the last decade, we have worked together to serve publishers and advertisers with high quality solutions across the globe. Extending our partnership with Microsoft to include Microsoft Azure technology as part of our hybrid cloud platform will drive innovation and deepen the relationship between our companies," said David Kostman, Co-CEO of Outbrain.