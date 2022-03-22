Hot Stocks: NKE rises on earnings; RAIL new CFO; BABA stock buyback; UPST downgrade

Earnings news provided a key catalyst in Tuesday's pre-market action. Nike (NYSE:NKE) was the highest-profile firm to announce its quarterly update, with better-than-expected financial figures driving shares higher.

Financial results, along with the naming of a new top financial executive, gave a lift to FreightCar America (RAIL) as well.

In other news, Alibaba (BABA) received buying interest after increasing its stock repurchase plan. Meanwhile, Upstart (UPST) lost ground following an analyst's downgrade.

Gainers

Nike (NKE) saw pre-market strength, rising nearly 6% following the release of quarterly results. The shoe and athletic apparel maker beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. This included revenue that rose 5% from last year to reach $10.87B.

Overcoming supply chain and inflation challenges, NKE increased its gross margin and built its inventories. The firm's NIKE Direct business experienced 15% sales growth.

FreightCar America (RAIL) also posted a pre-market advance on earning figures. The company announced better-than-expected results and named a new finance chief. The stock rallied 13% on the news.

RAIL said it promoted Michael Riordan to CFO, replacing Terence Rogers. Rogers will leave the company following a transition period.

Alibaba (BABA) was another pre-market gainer, rallying nearly 8% on news of an increased stock buyback program. The Chinese internet firm raised its repurchase authorization to $25B from the $15B that it had approved before.

Decliners

A bearish analyst opinion weighed on shares of Upstart (UPST). Wedbush Securities lowered its rating on the lending platform to Underperform from Neutral.

Explaining the downgrade, analyst Davide Chiaverini noted that delinquency trends on 2021 securitizations appear to be deteriorating at a faster pace than in previous years. Chiaverini added that the firm's underwriting model hasn't been "battle-tested" because it hasn't operated in a recession yet.

For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.