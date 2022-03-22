Capstone Green Energy wins 3MW energy-as-a-service contract

Mar. 22, 2022 8:35 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) has won a 3MW energy-as-a-service contract from a cryptocurrency mining company.
  • This customer, which mines large volumes of cryptocurrency, will use Capstone's energy-as-a-service to generate more efficient and cleaner electricity to power its remote data center operations.
  • The service includes a low emission and quiet microturbine providing data center quality power, unit maintenance and 24/7 system monitoring at a fixed price for the length of the contract.
