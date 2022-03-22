BITF, BEKE and BTCS among pre market gainers
- Draganfly (DPRO) +82% on order for lifesaving drones from Revived Soldiers Ukraine.
- Troika Media (TRKA) +43%.
- Enservco (ENSV) +28%.
- Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) +23%.
- Kaixin Auto (KXIN) +18% on new energy logistics vehicles order from Beijing Bujia.
- Zhihu (ZH) +13%.
- FreightCar America (RAIL) +13% on Q4 results.
- Huttig Building Products (HBP) +12% to be bought by Woodgrain in $350M deal.
- Red Cat Holdings (OTCQB:RCAT) +8%.
- NEXGEL (NXGL) +10% on FY results.
- OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) +10% announces share purchase by subsidiary Ping An.
- HireRight Holdings (HRT) +10% on Q4 results.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) +9%.
- Intellicheck (IDN) +9%.
- Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) +9% raises buyback to $25B to boost slumping stock.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings (EVLV) +9% GiveEvolv selects Fayette County Schools as inaugural grant recipient of Evolv weapons screening systems.
- American Virtual Cloud (AVCT) +9%.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +8%.
- China Liberal Education (CLEU) +8%.
- BTCS (BTCS) +8%.
- Dingdong (DDL) +8%.
- VNET (VNET) +7%.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) +7%.
- Bitfarms (BITF) +7%.
- Siyata Mobile (SYTA) +7%.