Splash Beverage signs agreement to distribute TapouT with Kalil Bottling

Mar. 22, 2022 8:37 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Splash Beverage (NYSE:SBEV) trades 2.3% higher premarket after it announced an agreement with Arizona-based Kalil Bottling thereby significantly expanding the distribution of TapouT Sports Performance Drink.
  • "Kalil Bottling is one of the top distribution companies in the entire Western U.S. and was the largest Body Armor distributor for Keurig Dr Pepper prior to Coke acquiring the brand to Coke in an $8.3B transaction. As Body Armor is transitioned to Coke, this leaves a large opportunity for TapouT to fill the void, which is ideal for us strategically," CEO Robert Nistico commented.
  • Kalil’s network covers all of Arizona and extends through several highly populated counties across Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and western Texas.
  • In mid-March, the company expanded its TapouT distribution into Southern California Walmart locations with AB ONE SoCal.
