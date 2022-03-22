Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) were both the subject of some negative commentary from Wall Street, as Citi analyst Atif Malik lowered his price target on both chipmakers due to their business ties to China and Russia.

Malik lowered his price targets on Qorvo (QRVO) to $142 a share, and cut his view on Skyworks (SWKS) $152 a share, but left his neutral rating intact on both companies. Malik noted Qorvo (QRVO) and Skyworks (SWKS) both have high exposure to the aforementioned countries, which are seeing some weakness in the smartphone market for different reasons.

In addition to cutting his price targets, Malik lowered his estimates for the March and June quarters on both companies, citing February data from the China Academy of Information and Communications.

Malik also said that Chinese smartphone makers Oppo and Vivo "are cutting orders on lower demand and currency devaluation", in part because of those companies 70% market share in Russia, which is under worldwide economic sanctions due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Malik added that Russia could be worth anywhere between 3% to 4% of the global smartphone market, or roughly 40 million units.

Qorvo (QRVO) shares gained slightly more than 1% to $130.38 in premarket trading, while Skyworks (SWKS) shares were hugging the flatline at $134.50.

In addition, Malik noted that although Qorvo and Skyworks trade at roughly 10 or 11 times earnings, which "could limit further downside," earnings estimates continue to drop.

"We await demand stabilization to get more constructive on the stocks," Malik explained.

Last month, Wells Fargo said Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) shares could outperform the broader industry as chip inventory levels rise later this year.