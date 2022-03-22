China Evergrande says banks enforce rights on $2B pledged as security
Mar. 22, 2022 8:39 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF)EGRNYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) disclosed that banks have "enforced" deposits of ~RMB 13.4B (~$2.1B) as security for third party pledge guarantees at its Evergrande Property Services unit, according to a filing. The company has been struggling with its over $300B of liabilities since late last year and entered default in December after missing coupon payments on offshore bonds.
- The Chinese property developer also said it doesn't expect to file its 2021 results before the March 31 deadline required under Hong Kong Exchange listing rules. China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) cites the "drastic changes in the operational environment" of the company along with effects from the COVID-19 outbreak for the delay.
- Trading in shares of the company were halted on Monday, pending release of an announcement, but haven't been resumed.
- The third party pledge guarantee suggests that the cash was backing debts taken on by another borrower.
- Travis Lundy, a Hong Kong-based analyst who publishes on Smartkarma research platform, said there's not enough information to say that the $2B is gone, the Wall Street Journal reported. "It could be that it's just frozen" while the creditors figure out the status of the debt that was guaranteed, he said. It's also possible that the banks took control of the funds, leaving Evergrande Property Services holding debt that is guaranteed with an uncertain value.
- In January, a group of China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) international bondholders said they're considering enforcement action to defend their legal rights.