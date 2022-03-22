Sharps Compliance announces new $36M credit facility

Mar. 22, 2022 8:42 AM ETSharps Compliance Corp. (SMED)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) entered into a new $36M credit facility with a commercial bank which will be available for working capital and other general corporate purposes (up to $6M, expandable to $10M via an accordion feature) and funding for acquisitions (up to $30M).
  • The agreement replaces the $14M existing credit facility.
  • "This new credit facility further enhances our liquidity beyond our significant cash position providing substantial flexibility to pursue our growth plans including potential acquisitions," president & CEO David P. Tusa commented.
