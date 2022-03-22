Ackroo enters marketing partnership with Buz Club Software in Canada
Mar. 22, 2022 8:44 AM ETAckroo Inc. (AKRFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ackroo (OTCPK:AKRFF) and Buz Club Software have signed a joint marketing partnership agreement for Ackroo to become the exclusive reseller of Buz Club Software in Canada.
- Through the pact, Ackroo will assist Buz in evolving their product to have product parity to their GGGolf platform where Buz clients will gain many of the unique features and benefits that the GGGolf platform provides while still maintaining the robust feature set Buz offers.
- The two companies believe their combined efforts will lead to greater growth for both organizations and a better all-round offering for their growing customer bases.