Palisade Bio wins FDA nod to run late-stage trial for lead candidate
Mar. 22, 2022 8:46 AM ETPalisade Bio, Inc. (PALI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech, Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) is trading ~84% higher in the pre-market Tuesday after the company announced that the U.S. regulators cleared a Phase 3 trial for its lead candidate LB1148.
- With the “Study May Proceed” letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company will advance LB1148 in a late-stage study to evaluate its effect in returning bowel function of adult patients undergoing bowel/abdominal surgery.
- The global, multi-centered, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving nearly 600 patients is set to start in the H2 2022.
- “We are optimistic that our Phase 3 clinical trial will reaffirm these findings and, if successful, will lead to this product being available to patients who could benefit from it.,” Chief Executive Tom Hallam said.
A few days ago, Palisade Bio (PALI) shares surged after the company posted promising results for LB1148 in the prevention of postoperative adhesions in patients undergoing bowel resection surgery.