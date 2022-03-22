Tesla officially inaugurates its 'Gigafactory' in Berlin with rollout of Model Y to customers
- Electric car manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is opening its fourth Gigafactory and first in Europe today in the outskirts of Berlin.
- The company says its new “Gigafactory" will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year, at full capacity, more than the 450,000 battery-electric vehicles that rival Volkswagen sold globally in 2021 - and generate 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery power, surpassing all other plants in the country.
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the opening of the factory was “a nice symbol” that gasoline-powered cars can be replaced with electric vehicles at a time when Germany and other nations are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and wean themselves off Russian oil.
- As part of the inaugural ceremony, the EV maker is handing over to the customers 30 Model Y compact SUVs, first production cars made at the factory, which have a range of 320 miles and prices at €63,990.
- The company has made a huge investment of €5B to build production facility in Europe.
