Altria upgraded to Buy, Philip Morris dropped to Neutral at Goldman

Mar. 22, 2022

An up close view of a package of several cigarettes

mariusFM77/E+ via Getty Images

Altria (NYSE:MO) +1.6% pre-market after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $57 price target, pointing to the tobacco producer's strong cash flow, high profit margins and attractive dividend.

At the same time, Goldman downgrades Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to Neutral from Buy, seeing a better relative risk/reward for MO in the current environment.

Despite the recent move in the stocks, Goldman's Bonnie Herzog views Altria as "an attractive investment in the current risk-off environment as investors become increasingly concerned about stagflation, placing a greater premium on U.S. based companies with strong free cash flows, high and stable margins and attractive free cash flow and dividend yields."

But Herzog sees a more negative risk/reward for Philip Morris, anticipating increased risk that management will need to lower its FY 2022 earnings guidance given increased uncertainty related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict - a region that represents 8% of PM's total revenue - and potential pressure on IQOS new user acquisition rates as the semiconductor chip shortages could now be more pronounced and prolonged given the neon gas supply issue.

Altria is "recession-resilient, protected from inflationary pressures, the yield is high and secure, and has no exposure to either Russia or Ukraine," Jonathan Weber writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

