Applied Genetic Technologies plunges on $9.8M stock offering
Mar. 22, 2022 8:50 AM ETApplied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) plunged 28.3% premarket after it priced its earlier announced underwritten public offering of 7.5M shares for gross proceeds of ~$9.8M.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to ~1.125M shares.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Mar.24.
- Net proceeds along with other available funds to be used for funding its ongoing Skyline and Vista clinical trials in its X-linked retinitis pigmentosa program and its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in its Achromatopsia program, its preclinical development programs and for working capital purposes.