Applied Genetic Technologies plunges on $9.8M stock offering

  • Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCplunged 28.3% premarket after it priced its earlier announced underwritten public offering of 7.5M shares for gross proceeds of ~$9.8M.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to ~1.125M shares.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Mar.24.
  • Net proceeds along with other available funds to be used for funding its ongoing Skyline and Vista clinical trials in its X-linked retinitis pigmentosa program and its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in its Achromatopsia program, its preclinical development programs and for working capital purposes.
